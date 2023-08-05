Pittsburgh Zoo announces death of Kit the Lion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a sad and devastating day at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

The zoo announced the death of the six-year-old male African Lion, Kit, on Friday.

According to the zoo, Kit had been showing visible signs of illness and was taken to the veterinary hospital on Friday morning and X-rays revealed material had been blocking his digestive system.

An emergency procedure was performed to remove the blockage but Kit did not survive the surgery.

It's the second loss of an animal this week as Kovu the red panda passed away on Sunday, July 30.

"The loss of an animal is always heartbreaking, and the loss of two beloved animals so quickly has been hard on everyone. We truly appreciate the outpouring of community support," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The zoo said the deaths of the two animals while tragic are not related.

Kit came to the zoo in 2019 along with two female lions, Abana and Scarlett. Then, in 2020, Kit and Abana welcomed three cubs who have since grown up and been relocated to the Alabam Gulf Coast Zoo.

Albana and Scarlett remain together here in Pittsburgh.