Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium reopens after recent deaths of 2 animals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Zoo is set to reopen Sunday.

This comes after it closed on Saturday to give the staff time to mourn.

The zoo has faced multiple deaths among the animals.

Tsuni, an elephant calf, died of a virus on Friday, and Mrithi, a silverback western lowland gorilla, died two weeks ago during a medical procedure.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 5:30 PM EST

