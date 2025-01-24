Organizers promises biggest Pittsburgh World of Wheels show yet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cars are the stars at the World of Wheels car show in Pittsburgh this weekend, and organizers say this year's show is one of their biggest.

High polished chrome, perfectly waxed finishes and incredible imaginations are all on display. Think of a beauty show for cars. That's what this is.

From unique showcasings like a lookalike DeLorean or the car stars from the "Dukes of Hazzard" to the real show stoppers: the redone, reimagined, sometimes saved from the junkpile masterpieces.

While promoters always say this is the biggest year ever, this really is.

"This is the top of the game here, you know what I mean," said Bruce Harvey with Pro Comp Custom.

The number one show car in the entire country will be crowned at the show, which organizers say is a big deal.

"So we have the top show cars from North America here and somebody is going to be crowned the king," said Larry Way, the PR director for World of Wheels. "In the world that we live in, the car world, this is a really big deal."

Thirty-thousand people are expected to come to marvel at the over 400 cars. It's running all weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.