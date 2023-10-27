Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest to return in January for its 10th year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beer lovers rejoice because a celebration of beer is coming back to Pittsburgh for its 10th year!

The 10th annual Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest will be back at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on January 26 and 27.

The two-day, three-session event has happened for the last decade and has been a celebration for craft beer enthusiasts across the region. It includes approximately 300 local, regional, and hard-to-find craft beers from more than 130 breweries.

"We are so excited to have reached this milestone year and we have the amazing craft brewery community and beer fans in this city to thank for it," said Co-Founder Matt King.

There will be more than just beer - there will be live music, karaoke, silent disco, games, and more will also be on hand to provide some top-quality entertainment to go along with the beverages.

Pittsburgh Beerfest proceeds benefit Animal Rescue Partners and Biggies Bullies in their mission to help find homes for animals in need.

Early admission tickets are on sale now as well as designated driver tickets.

Regular admission tickets are set to go on sale on December 26 and you can purchase them as well as see different packages available on the Pittsburgh Beerfest at this link.