Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine closes out the weekend, beautiful fall week ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for almost a whole week of beautiful, fall weather.

Temperatures today will bounce back to average in most areas, under mainly sunny skies.

If you're keeping score, that means we will be seeing a nicer day today, than what we had on Saturday.

High temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Near-average or above-average temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week, so mild temperatures are expected through at least next weekend.

Rain chances throughout the next week KDKA Weather Center

Aside from a few clouds at times, sunshine will be the main feature of our sky for the next week. We have been able to muster two mainly dry weekends in a row, but some late-week showers may try to spoil our weekend winning streak.

Friday is trending to be the wettest day of this week. As it looks now, most of Saturday's rain should wrap up early in the day.

7-day forecast: November 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

