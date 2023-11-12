Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine closes out the weekend, beautiful fall week ahead

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/12)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/12) 02:56

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for almost a whole week of beautiful, fall weather. 

Temperatures today will bounce back to average in most areas, under mainly sunny skies. 

If you're keeping score, that means we will be seeing a nicer day today, than what we had on Saturday.

2.png
High temperatures over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Near-average or above-average temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week, so mild temperatures are expected through at least next weekend. 

3.png
Rain chances throughout the next week KDKA Weather Center

Aside from a few clouds at times, sunshine will be the main feature of our sky for the next week. We have been able to muster two mainly dry weekends in a row, but some late-week showers may try to spoil our weekend winning streak.

Friday is trending to be the wettest day of this week. As it looks now, most of Saturday's rain should wrap up early in the day.  

4.png
7-day forecast: November 12, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 7:30 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.