Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny but with cold temperatures today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sunny skies today won't be enough for us to see a significant warm-up due to a cold air mass in place.

Any Alert Days Ahead?- None

Aware: Pittsburgh saw a 45 mph wind gust yesterday. The high of 50° was hit before 11 a.m.

I have us only hitting 40 for today's high. Morning temperatures have dropped to the mid to low 20s in most places with wind chills in the mid to low teens.

This cold air mass will be in place both today and Friday morning before we see warmer air rolling in. I have noon temperatures near 32°.

Friday will see two chances for precipitation. The first chance comes through around 8 a.m. with a brief round of snow possible as a warm front slides through.

Places north of I-80 have a much higher chance of seeing these snow showers when compared to places south of the interstate. If you see snow on Friday morning it will last around 15 minutes as it slides from the west to the east.

The second chance for precipitation comes from rain showers along a cold front that will move through during the overnight hours.

Rain showers could be here as soon as 5 p.m., but most of the rain won't arrive until after midnight. I will call for isolated (meaning most dry) showers from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.. Scattered rain around from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Then widespread but 'light' rain continuing through at least 9a on Saturday.

The rest of the weekend is looking dry. Saturday highs will be in the mid-40s behind the rain.

Sunday highs will be in the mid-50s. We return to highs in the 60s on Monday.

