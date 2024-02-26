Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny and pleasant Monday conditions ahead of Tuesday rain chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The warm February trudges on with highs today soaring to the low 60s.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Wednesday may be an alert day due to thunderstorm chance

Aware: Our average monthly temperature sits at 7.4° above average through the 25th. That puts us just outside the top ten for warmest Februarys. Still, a chance to finish in the top ten warmest on record.

This will put us WAY above the average of 43 for a high and 26 for the low.

I have our highs hitting the low 60s today and lows in the mid to low 30s.

My forecast calls for us to be around 13.5° above average for today.

Not that it's bad in the near term. The weather should be comfortable this afternoon.

I have clear skies in place from start to finish. Sunrise is at 7 a.m.

Unlike two weeks ago when we hit the 6 p.m. sunset, the pre-7a sunrise will last only two weeks with Daylight Saving Time returning in two Sundays.

That means we will spring ahead along with sunrises springing to post--7 a.m. again for the next couple of weeks.

Looking ahead, the chance for rain returns to our area tomorrow with scattered showers popping up for the rest of the day. Highs will still hit the 60s even with rain and cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be even warmer than today. While it looks minimal, there is also a storm chance on Wednesday as an upper low rolls by.

Wednesday will end with rapidly falling temperatures with scattered snow showers and potential snow squalls moving through.