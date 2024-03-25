Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny afternoon makes for the best weather of the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's shaping up to the best weather day of the week!

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Easter morning looks damp but mild (for this time of the year) for any sunrise services

Eclipse forecast: (Way too early and will likely change) Not looking great with upper low lingering. Cloudy with light rain both to the north and west along the path of totality.

In a week, if you were to look back on this week, I think most would say that the week's best weather happened today. We are looking at highs hitting the mid-60s.

Morning lows are in the mid-30s. Today should be right there with Sunday for the sunniest but temperatures will be well above yesterday's 48° high and 23° low.

I have us hitting 64° for today's high. Noon temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows are in the mid-30s.

Winds will be out of the southeast at around 10mph for the day.

You won't need the umbrella too much this week. The best chance for rain comes on Tuesday as we see the impacts of an upper low that will drag through.

Clouds will roll in just after sunset (7:39p) tonight. A line of showers will slowly approach our area tomorrow morning but most will be dry until the afternoon. Rain showers shouldn't last too long as well.

Rain totals should be near three-tenths of an inch. The best chance for rain will come from 11a to 5p on Tuesday, with lingering isolated showers sticking around through Wednesday.

KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday highs will be near 60 degrees. We should hover near 60 degrees overnight into Wednesday morning before temperatures start to fall by the end of the morning hours.

By the end of the day on Wednesday temperatures should be near 40. Thursday morning lows will be in the mid-30s. I have us hitting 51 for a high on Thursday with this seasonal pattern in place for the rest of the week.

I have highs on Friday in the mid-50s. Upper 50s are expected for highs on Saturday with isolated rain showers for the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.

KDKA Weather Center

Easter morning is looking damp but mild with temperatures near 40. It'll be a little breezy.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos