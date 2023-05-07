Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday afternoon showers and storms could impact Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a gorgeous last couple of days, it's time for some more rain.

Unfortunately, the rain will be arriving this afternoon and could impact the Pittsburgh Marathon. A line of showers and storms will move through between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. So any runners for the marathon shouldn't have to worry about any rain before noon!

Conditions for the 2023 Pittsburgh Marathon KDKA Weather Center

Winds gusts up to 40 mph and lightning could occur with this line. Temperatures will be in the 50s & 60s before noon, then they slightly drop after the rain.

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy for the rest of the evening.

Hourly conditions - May 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, lows stay mild around 60º but some sprinkles could fall.

A few showers will linger into the beginning of the work week.

Isolated thunderstorms could happen Monday afternoon. The good news is that highs still remain in the low to mid-70s through mid-week.

Sunshine comes back later this week, and we could see some more 80s! Then a few more showers could arrive by Friday and Saturday.

7-day forecast: May 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

