Pittsburgh Weather: Summer heat returns for last weekend before school starts
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a cool, clear, crisp morning, the summer heat returns for the last weekend before school starts!
Daily average High: 82° Low: 62°
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m. Sunset: 8:12 p.m.
ALERT: None
AWARE: Hot Monday
Wildfire smoke is back and will leave the sky looking hazy starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning.
High pressure stays situated with highs on Saturday near 80 and very comfortable. We get back to the upper 80s on Sunday and then near 90 on Monday, with sunshine sticking around and humidity back, making it feel like the mid-90s for some.
Through the start of the week, it looks like it will stay mainly dry, with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy.
