Pittsburgh Weather: Summer heat returns for last weekend before school starts

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/19)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (8/19) 02:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a cool, clear, crisp morning, the summer heat returns for the last weekend before school starts!

Daily average High: 82° Low: 62°
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m. Sunset: 8:12 p.m.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Hot Monday

Wildfire smoke is back and will leave the sky looking hazy starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning. 

hourly-steelers.png
KDKA Weather Center

High pressure stays situated with highs on Saturday near 80 and very comfortable. We get back to the upper 80s on Sunday and then near 90 on Monday, with sunshine sticking around and humidity back, making it feel like the mid-90s for some. 

Through the start of the week, it looks like it will stay mainly dry, with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 7:59 AM

