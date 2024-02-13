Pittsburgh Weather: Snow impacting some parts of Pa. Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - No one was alive the last time Pittsburgh saw temperatures this warm to start February. Looking at the record books, there's only been one year (1884 - 43.8°) where we saw temperatures as warm to start the month as what we are seeing now.

Daily average High: 39 Low: 23

Sunrise: 7:17 Sunset: 5:53

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Nope.

Aware: This is the second warmest start (42.2°) on record for February.

When it comes to modern-day records (starting in 1947 with our weather sensor moving to its current location in Moon), it is by far the warmest start on record. Currently, 1999 is sitting in eleventh place on the list of warmest average daily average temperatures.

The first 12 days of February saw an average temperature of 38.8 degrees. So far this month, our average temperature sits at 42.2° degrees. With temperatures that warm, you can see why it has been such a struggle to see any real snow this year.

That gets me back to today's weather forecast, where a day ago, the station was calling for Pittsburgh to see upwards of an inch of snow in some spots. The city will be dry this morning. Most of Allegheny County was completely dry, but around 85% of Westmoreland County, with almost everyone south of I-70, saw at least some rain overnight.

The forecast for the Laurels, with the eastern side of the Laurels extending to the middle of the state, is seeing their forecast verify with moderate to heavy snow falling. We were calling for six to eight inches of snow falling in these spots, and it appears that will happen at this time. Just because things are dry here, it is suggested that you still exercise caution if traveling east along the Pa. Turnpike this morning.

When it comes to today's forecast, there is still a chance for some light snow today, but that would come after sunset (5:53 p.m.). I have us seeing a cloudy start to our day, with sunshine breaking out before noon. Sunny conditions should be around through around 2 p.m. before clouds return, with the chance for light snow heading into the evening. Highs today should hit the low 40s, with morning temperatures in the 30s. I have Pittsburgh dipping to 30 for the morning low. Noon temperatures should be near 40 degrees.

Looking ahead, I have only an isolated snow chance for Wednesday. I have two systems barrelling through our area on Thursday and Friday. Both systems will start with rain and then transition over to snow. Any snow that tries to stick won't be around for more than an hour or so.

