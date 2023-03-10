Pittsburgh Weather: Snow and freezing rain make for First Alert Weather Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the impact on roads due to snow and freezing rain in some areas.

Today: Cloudy, rain through the day for Pittsburgh. Advisories posted along and north of I-80 and in the Laurels and Ridges due to snow and even some pockets of freezing rain.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a FAWD due to snow and ice. There is a possibility for a FAWD on Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Aware: Cold and windy conditions will be in place for Pittsburgh's St Patty's Day parade.

Now if you're in Pittsburgh, today will just be a rainy day with rain showers in place all the way through around 7 p.m. and then you'll see a changeover to snow showers.

Snow will just be a trace in Pittsburgh. Snow totals though for places along and north of I-80 will likely hit the 2" or more range.

Freezing rain will also be possible at times this morning for the Laurel Highlands. Roads in these communities will be slick and if you are planning on traveling through areas with advisories you should plan for slowed traffic. Please plan accordingly.

There is another chance for a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday into Monday as a system bringing mostly snow lifts through. At this point, it looks like more snow than what you are probably thinking will slide through on Sunday afternoon.

The initial push of snow could bring near white-out conditions on area roads, bringing things to a near halt as it quickly moves through. Snow rates will be manageable for the rest of the day on Sunday with just some light snow expected for Monday.

Temperatures today will hover near 40 through 5p with temperatures plummeting overnight. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s with cloudy skies and some light snow still possible.

It's going to be cold and windy for the St. Patty's Day Parade.

Saturday highs will only hit the mid-40s

