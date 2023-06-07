Pittsburgh Weather: Smoky skies continue to bring poor air quality

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires will be back today.

While the haze will return, today won't be as hazy as the past two days with clear skies expected this morning. Modeling has hazy skies returning this afternoon with off-and-on hazy skies expected through at least Friday.

Today's highs won't be impacted too much by the haze since it won't be as thick. We actually had a cool front that rolled through yesterday afternoon.

Temperatures throughout the day - June 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

The front came through dry but it will have an impact on our weather with highs today only hitting the mid-70s. Yesterday's highs, with thick haze, hit 78 degrees. I have noon temperatures right there at 70°.

Looking ahead, an upper low continues to move south today and Thursday.

The low will be close enough on Thursday for us to see convective-driven rain and storms for the afternoon. I am still keeping this rain chance in the isolated chance at just 30 percent.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

I have today's rain chance at 20 percent.

The best chance for rain for the week comes on Sunday night into Monday morning with more than a half inch of rain expected region-wide.

7-day forecast: June 7, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

