Pittsburgh Weather: Seasonal temperatures today ahead of cooler week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Seasonal temperatures are expected today ahead of what is likely going to be a cooler week.

Today: Comfortable weather sticks around with sunny skies this afternoon

Any Alert Days Ahead? Negative

Aware: We may not get back to 70 degrees for a high on Thursday



KDKA Weather Center

This is such an interesting week. First off, we need some rain and it doesn't look like we have any good chances for rain coming anytime soon.

I do have four chances for rain this week but it is a stretch to say they're anything more than isolated.

KDKA Weather Center

The first chance for rain comes on Tuesday afternoon as a cool front slides through. This will have an impact, obviously, on temperatures with most of our work week seeing highs in just the mid to low 70s. Any rain on Tuesday will last about as long as what we saw on Saturday, with 98 percent of the day being dry.

I also have a unique pop-up shower chance happening on Thursday and Friday. Data shows this chance for rain will be higher than Tuesday's rain chance, but I have this rain chance as just isolated.

I have Tuesday's rain chance as scattered; meaning the chance for rain is higher on Tuesday. I also have another front sweeping through on Sunday and bringing a scattered rain chance.

When it comes to your weather, this week is a "windows' open" type of week with highs today and Tuesday hovering around 80 degrees with low humidity levels.

A cool front that pushes through Tuesday afternoon will push temps even lower with highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday dipping to the mid to low 70s. We may not even hit 70 on Thursday.

KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures rebound nicely over the weekend with highs in the 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos