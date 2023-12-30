Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered snow and rain help ring in 2024

By Falicia Woody

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/30)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/30) 03:41

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's the snow! 

It is scattered with some rain, but those mixing showers will take up most of the morning hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for lower elevations including Pittsburgh, but higher elevations including ridges and Laurel Highlands could see up to 2". 

temp5.png
Conditions throughout the day - Dec. 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Great for any skiers this weekend! 

Temperatures are chilly this afternoon in the upper 30s to lower 40s. By this evening, showers should be winding down but skies remain cloudy. 

temp2.png
Conditions over the next five days KDKA Weather Center

New Year's Eve is looking possibly looking messy. 

Some rain and snow showers come back around during the evening hours and will last throughout the rest of the night. 

Any midnight celebrations including First Night will be cold in the mid to low 30s with possible slick conditions! 

temp3.png
Conditions for New Year's Eve  KDKA Weather Center

So wear the extra layers if you're going to be out and about! More flurries with a chance for a light mix stick around New Year's Day, but it should taper off by the end of the day. 

Highs will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s over the next week.

temp1.png
7-day forecast: Dec. 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Falicia Woody
falicia-woody-web.jpg

Falicia Woody joined the KDKA First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. She is excited to be doing her dream job in Pittsburgh where she and her husband plan on setting up their lives.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 7:15 AM EST

