Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered snow and rain help ring in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here's the snow!

It is scattered with some rain, but those mixing showers will take up most of the morning hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for lower elevations including Pittsburgh, but higher elevations including ridges and Laurel Highlands could see up to 2".

Conditions throughout the day - Dec. 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

Great for any skiers this weekend!

Temperatures are chilly this afternoon in the upper 30s to lower 40s. By this evening, showers should be winding down but skies remain cloudy.

Conditions over the next five days KDKA Weather Center

New Year's Eve is looking possibly looking messy.

Some rain and snow showers come back around during the evening hours and will last throughout the rest of the night.

Any midnight celebrations including First Night will be cold in the mid to low 30s with possible slick conditions!

Conditions for New Year's Eve KDKA Weather Center

So wear the extra layers if you're going to be out and about! More flurries with a chance for a light mix stick around New Year's Day, but it should taper off by the end of the day.

Highs will remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s over the next week.

7-day forecast: Dec. 30, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

