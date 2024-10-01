Light rain and drizzle will be sticking around the Pittsburgh area for another day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Light rain and drizzle will be sticking around in the Pittsburgh area for another day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Not likely

Aware: Pittsburgh reported 0.82" of rain yesterday. That's the most in a single day in almost 2 months (August 2nd 1.63").

I'll take a big old helping of whatever I had yesterday when it comes to the weather forecast please. Yesterday's final rain total was 0.82". While not a HUGE total, the rain came down steady for most of the day. This limited runoff is what we call a 'soaking' rain. It's exactly what we need to alleviate worsening drought conditions over the summer months.

KDKA Weather Center

While today's rain totals aren't expected to be as big as yesterday's, I wouldn't be surprised if we see another half-inch or more of rain today. Model data underplayed yesterday's rain totals. They aren't very bullish on today's rain totals either even with rain showers already forming. The best chance for rain comes after 2 this afternoon actually with more light to moderate rain expected.

Model data (GFS) is showing only around a tenth of an inch of rain for the day. The NBM shows less than a fifth of an inch falling over the next 24 hours. I think we will beat both of those outputs but we will see. Model data yesterday was also showing less than what we actually saw. I'll say to expect around a quarter of an inch of rain with some places near a half inch of rain.

When it comes to the forecast, temperatures are in the mid to low 60s to start the day with highs expected to be in the upper 60s again today. I have Pittsburgh seeing a daily high of 68°. Rain comes to an end on Wednesday morning as a cool front slides through. Wednesday afternoon should see sunny skies. Fog could be pretty thick on Thursday morning. Thursday morning will also be the coolest morning of the work week with lows dipping to the 40s in most places. I have highs on Thursday reaching the mid-70s. We should stay in the 70s for highs all weekend long.

KDKA Weather Center

Just a heads up that model data is now hinting at rain showers Sunday night. This would mean the Steelers on Sunday Night Football may be playing in the rain.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos