Chances of rain and drizzle return to the Pittsburgh area today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chances of rain and drizzle will be returning to the Pittsburgh area today.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Thanksgiving Morning showers will move out by the afternoon. Temperatures should plummet during the day with windy conditions.

The warm-up that's heading our way today has been a little exaggerated. We will indeed be warmer, with highs hitting the low 50s today. The issue is that you will need to be up late tonight in order to enjoy the warmth… and have your umbrella handy too. Morning temperatures are in the 30s.

Afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid-40s. Sunset is at 4:57 and that's about the time we will see temperatures on the rise. I have our midnight temperature right there at 51 degrees. It looks like that will be the high water mark when it comes to temperatures over the next week.

Before we get to the up and mainly down temperatures I am expecting over the next week, let's dig into rain chances for today. We are going to be in a zone just ahead of a cool front that will allow convergent winds at the surface and divergent winds aloft. This will cause lift that will bring us several hours of light rain. I am expecting most will see just over a quarter of an inch of rain with some sports maybe even topping half an inch. Tonight just ahead of the cold front I expect to also see a couple of nonsevere storms with a rumble or two possible. It should be good sleeping weather tonight with the showers around through the overnight hours.

Temperatures should be mild through around 5a on Tuesday, then will rapidly drop. I have Tuesday highs hitting 53° around 2a. We will be in the low 40s by the time most folks head out to work or school around 7a. Tuesday morning temperatures, in the low 50s, will also be the warmest temperature we will see all week. Tuesday afternoon will be dry with temperatures near 40. Highs on Wednesday will also be in the low 40s.

There will be a chance for sleet and snow along with light rain late on Wednesday evening late into Thursday morning. Similar to tonight's rain, our best chance for rain on Thanksgiving Day will be in the morning. Thanksgiving afternoon will see falling temperatures and gusty winds. The exception will be in the Laurel Highlands where snow could continue well into the evening hours on Thanksgiving. This will impact drivers traveling to the east of Pittsburgh, especially those taking the PA Turnpike.

Temperatures will continue to drop over the weekend with highs expected near 30 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

