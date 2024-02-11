Pittsburgh Weather: Parts of the area bracing for potentially severe winter weather; storm track still uncertain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Monday will be fairly quiet to start the week, with highs above normal again in the upper 40s and close to 50 for Pittsburgh and areas south.

Daily average High: 39° Low: 22°

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m. Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

ALERT: Tuesday First Alert Weather Day (overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning commute).

AWARE: Cooler than we've been used to this week!

Rain will arrive later Monday evening and spread across the region with an approaching storm system. Part of the region, including Clarion and Jefferson Counties, is under a winter storm watch Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for the potential of heavy, wet snow. The storm track is still uncertain, and models are in disagreement as to where the low will track. This means the rain/snow changeover spot is also uncertain.

Rain will change to snow in the wee hours of the morning, but some models keep the snow east into the Ridges and Laurel Highlands, while another brings more snow north along I-80 as well. We've declared Tuesday morning a First Alert Weather Day with a wet, possibly white, and wintry mix for the Tuesday morning commute.

A few scattered snow showers linger Tuesday afternoon, but highs will be around 40 degrees.

Chillier air brings lows back below freezing through the week, and from Wednesday through Thursday, rain and snow showers are possible, with highs near 40.

