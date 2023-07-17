Pittsburgh Weather: Poor air quality and afternoon severe weather chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a busy start to the work week with air quality expected to dip today due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Currently, as of 4 a.m, surface sites are showing air quality in the yellow 'moderate' range with fine particulate matter numbers coming in at 93fpm.

The orange range is 100-150fpm so we are near there right now. Normally it takes numbers in the 150-170 range to really start to see the smoke but there are exceptions. Expect skies to remain hazy today.

The other big story I am watching today is another chance for severe weather as another gravity wave pulls through due to an upper low in Northern Ontario. Our storm chances overall are low but they do exist.

Strong and destructive straight-line winds are the main concern followed by the chance for large hail.

Brief downpours could lead to some isolated flooding and frequent lightning will make the entire line of storms dangerous.

Looking ahead, I keep a scattered rain chance in for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday should be similar to what we expect to see today. For the work week, I have just Wednesday being completely dry.

Another system pushes by Thursday to Friday bringing mostly rain but some storms as well.

Depending on how things go, flooding may become a concern on Friday.

