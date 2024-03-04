Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant conditions with temperatures close to today's record high

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a day with pleasant conditions and temperatures that could come close to today's record high!

It's going to be close. The record high for today is 74°. I have us hitting 72 for a high right now and that number is probably a little conservative.

The airmass in place isn't THAT warm or extreme for this time of the year. Everything else is working in our favor though. Dew points are in the mid-40s right now and should stay there for the day so our airmass isn't extremely moist. That along with mostly sunny skies should help to fuel highs easily in the 70s for most places in W. Pennsylvania. The only issue for today will be some patchy fog around for a couple of hours.

Rain chances are set to return tomorrow afternoon, but temperatures will be just as warm if not warmer ahead of the rain. I have highs on Tuesday hitting 73 degrees.

It's dependent on when rain arrives. I really think if you are in Pittsburgh you can expect rain to arrive after sundown. Some data does show afternoon storms though with the potential for hail. If this trend of bringing rain in faster continues we may even see a severe weather chance for Tuesday afternoon.

At this point, I can't rule out a First Alert Weather Day being issued for Tuesday, but right now data does not support it.

Tuesday's rain wraps up on Wednesday in the morning. Rain totals of just around a half inch should be expected for the event overall.

We also will have rain chances on Friday through Saturday with snow showers expected on Sunday.

Each round of rain this week will bring our temperatures closer to the average for this time of the year. Behind Tuesday's rain will see highs in the low 60s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

We will see temperatures in the mid-40s for highs on Sunday. Cooler, but seasonal air sticks around through Tuesday morning.

Don't forget that we spring ahead on Sunday morning, losing an hour of sleep as we see a return of Daylight Saving Time. Sunsets will go from around 6:25 to 7:25. Are you ready?