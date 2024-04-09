Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant conditions with isolated storm chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Most of today will be dry, but there will be a chance for rain and storms late for folks north of Pittsburgh.

Monday may be hard to beat when it comes to 'best days of the week' but we are going to try to do just that today.

I have highs today hitting 75° with hazy sunshine expected behind a layer of high clouds.

KDKA Weather Center

Part of Western Pennsylvania is under a risk (level 1 out of 5 with 5 being the highest) of severe weather with the biggest concern being gusty wind followed by large hail.

The best chance for rain comes after midnight tonight and it is mostly a rain chance with just an isolated storm chance.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals won't be very high for Wednesday with most seeing less than a quarter of an inch.

Like today, though, if you see a thunderstorm roll through, your totals will be well over that.

Looking long term, Our best chances for rain this week come on Thursday and Friday.

Two-day rain totals should be around three-quarters of an inch. We cool down on Friday with highs in just the low 50s.

Highs on Saturday will also be in the low 50s. Highs should be near 70 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

I keep a scattered rain chance in the forecast for Sunday.

KDKA Weather Center

Monday's rain chance will be isolated.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos