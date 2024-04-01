Pittsburgh Weather: Monday morning rain with more on the way Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The best way to describe the weather over the next week is 'gross.'

Think about the words you'd use to describe desirable spring conditions and then take the antonym for that word and that is what we will be dealing with.

Warmth? Nope, it's going to be well below average for temps starting on Wednesday.

Dry and pleasant? Some places may see upwards of 3 inches of rain falling today and Tuesday before snow chances return.

Yes, gross is the perfect way to describe today.

So let's take you through your week one step at a time. For today, the best chance for rain will occur before noon.

KDKA Weather Center

Rain will be steady through 8 a.m.. Scattered through noon. Most will be dry this afternoon with rain chances returning in the evening hours. The rain will continue overnight.

Highs today should hit 60° with noon temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the north at around 5 mph. Today's sunset is at 7:46 p.m.

Rain returns just before midnight with rain and storms possible throughout the day on Tuesday. Tuesday will likely see more rain than today for almost everyone. Tuesday will also see a severe storm chance with severe storms more likely the farther south you are.

KDKA Weather Center

To be clear the severe storm chance won't be high no matter where you are but we will go to no chance along I-80, to a very small chance from I-80 to I-70, to an isolated chance for severe weather south of I-70. Strong winds along with large hail is the main concern for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will hit the mid to low 60s and should be the warmest of the week. I have lows coming in at just 51°.

The rest of the week will be cooler, with snow possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Snow won't prove to be too much of an issue with temperatures expected to remain above 32°. I expect we will remain cooler than average through Sunday.

KDKA Weather Center

The Pirates' home opener is looking chilly with Friday highs in the mid-40s. First-pitch temperatures will also be in the mid-40s. Brrrrr.

