Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh Weather: Memorial Day weekend continues with warm temperatures, possible stray showers

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/27)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (5/27) 03:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is gorgeous, with highs in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase by the evening. 

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Spotty showers Sunday afternoon/evening south. Some may linger into Monday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

mon-hourly.png
KDKA Weather Center

Sunday, we will have more clouds than sunshine, and a spotty shower will try to lift in from the south in the afternoon and evening. It won't be a washout, and any showers won't last long. 

Overnight Sunday into Memorial Day, showers will linger, and even a stray thunderstorm could appear, then they will taper off by morning, leaving us with a dry, sunny, and hot day with highs around 80.

rain-chance.png
KDKA Weather Center

It'll be a great time to open the pools next week, with sunny skies and highs well above normal in the mid to upper 80s! I wouldn't be surprised if some areas touched 90 by the end of the week.

UV index values will be between 8-10. Don't forget to find ways to stay cool and hydrated and put on sunscreen!

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 7:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.