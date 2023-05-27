Pittsburgh Weather: Memorial Day weekend continues with warm temperatures, possible stray showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is gorgeous, with highs in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase by the evening.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Spotty showers Sunday afternoon/evening south. Some may linger into Monday morning.

Sunday, we will have more clouds than sunshine, and a spotty shower will try to lift in from the south in the afternoon and evening. It won't be a washout, and any showers won't last long.

Overnight Sunday into Memorial Day, showers will linger, and even a stray thunderstorm could appear, then they will taper off by morning, leaving us with a dry, sunny, and hot day with highs around 80.

It'll be a great time to open the pools next week, with sunny skies and highs well above normal in the mid to upper 80s! I wouldn't be surprised if some areas touched 90 by the end of the week.

UV index values will be between 8-10. Don't forget to find ways to stay cool and hydrated and put on sunscreen!

