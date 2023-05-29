Pittsburgh Weather: Memorial Day shaping up to be sunny, warm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a cloudy evening.

AWARE: Spotty showers Monday a.m., mainly south.

Overnight into Memorial Day, showers will linger south, and clouds clear through the day, leaving us with a dry, sunny, and hot day with highs in the low 80s. High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep things quiet here.

It'll be a bit breezy on Monday, but it'll feel refreshing.

It'll be a great time to open the pools next week with sunny skies and highs well above normal in the mid to upper 80s! I wouldn't be surprised if some areas touched 90 by the end of the week, which is well above normal!

UV index values will be between 8-10. Don't forget to find ways to stay cool and hydrated and put on sunscreen!

