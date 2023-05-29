Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Memorial Day shaping up to be sunny, warm

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/28)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/28) 02:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a cloudy evening.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Spotty showers Monday a.m., mainly south. 

Overnight into Memorial Day, showers will linger south, and clouds clear through the day, leaving us with a dry, sunny, and hot day with highs in the low 80s. High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep things quiet here. 

It'll be a bit breezy on Monday, but it'll feel refreshing.

It'll be a great time to open the pools next week with sunny skies and highs well above normal in the mid to upper 80s! I wouldn't be surprised if some areas touched 90 by the end of the week, which is well above normal!

UV index values will be between 8-10. Don't forget to find ways to stay cool and hydrated and put on sunscreen!

Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 8:34 PM

