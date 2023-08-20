Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Weather: Lingering wildfire smoke creates a hazy Sunday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wildfire smoke is back and will leave the sky looking hazy this Sunday morning and afternoon.

Daily average High: 82° Low: 62°
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m. Sunset: 8:11 p.m.

ALERT: None.

AWARE: Air Quality Warning for Liberty/Clairton area until 4 p.m. Hot Monday!

There is an Air Quality Warning for Allegheny County in the Liberty, Clairton, and Glassport area until 4 p.m. before the smoke briefly clears out tonight. It's going to be hot, with temperatures in the upper 80s with sunshine. 

The smoke clears out Sunday night, and then we soar to near 90 on Monday, with sunshine sticking around and humidity increasing, making it feel like the mid-90s for some. The wildfire smoke will move back in late Monday night before clearing out for Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday, it looks like it will stay mainly dry, with highs in the mid-80s and partly cloudy. Wednesday night, the chance for rain returns, but it's low. It's going to stay comfortable until the upper 80s and possibly 90s return Thursday and Friday, with Friday being the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. 

