First Alert Weather: Biggest snow event since 2022 expected in Pittsburgh on Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Enjoy the sunshine and calmer weather with highs in the upper 20s today because we're tracking more snow tomorrow.

In fact, this will likely be the biggest snow event Pittsburgh has seen since March 2022! Snow will start up tonight and pick up in intensity through tomorrow morning.

The morning commute is when we will see the heaviest of the snow.

Travel will be hazardous and tricky, so it is best to avoid going out as much as possible until later in the day. Once we move into the afternoon, snow showers linger but should lighten up.

Estimated snowfall KDKA Weather Center

Travel should improve later in the day. Snow totals appear to be in the 4-8" range for most of Western Pennsylvania where a winter weather advisory is in place. Meanwhile, the higher elevations have a winter storm warning and could see 5-10".

Temperatures will start off in the upper 20s and stay that way during the afternoon but fall into the teens by the late evening.

Places where Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place KDKA Weather Center

Light snow continues into Saturday. Additional light accumulations are possible, but it will be a bitterly cold weekend yet again.

Highs are in the teens on Saturday and 20s on Sunday. Morning lows on both days will be in the singles to teens with wind chills possibly in the negatives.

Skies start to clear up Sunday and some sunshine finally returns.

Above-freezing temperatures finally come back on Monday!

Highs will be in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies on Monday, and this will start the snow-melting process.

Rain will also return next week on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

7-day forecast: January 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

