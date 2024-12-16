A foggy morning will make way for mild temperatures, widespread afternoon rain in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A foggy morning in the Pittsburgh area is expected to make way for mild temperatures and widespread rain.

Monday morning begins with considerably warmer temperatures as most spots are 10-15 degrees warmer compared to Sunday morning. With light winds and very moist air in the low levels following yesterday's rain, these conditions have led to some patchy dense fog in place this morning. The fog is thickest generally to the west and north of Pittsburgh. Warmer air will continue to flow in from the southwest today ahead of another disturbance and its associated cold front currently located over the Midwest.

This will result in highs reaching the low to mid 50s by Monday evening. This warm up will be accompanied by widespread rain that begins Monday afternoon--likely between 1-4pm across our coverage area and lasting until just after midnight Tuesday morning. Tuesday's high will occur early in the morning as well with steady and falling temperatures through the rest of the day along with clearing skies.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be dry with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s and a few spots in the 20s.

Clouds will increase through the morning Wednesday with another round of rain showers by afternoon and evening as another wave of low pressure passes through the region.

This system will likely not get much stronger until it passes much farther east of us and the precipitation will end before the coldest air settles in, so wintry precipitation is not a major factor for Wednesday night into Thursday outside of a snow flurry or two. Rainfall amounts between both systems today and Wednesday-Wednesday night will range from 0.5" to around 1".

Expect temperatures to continue to drop each day this week, ultimately reaching below average levels by the end of the upcoming week. Another trough of low pressure will swing in from the northwest on Friday bringing another chance for a few snow showers along with another surge of cold air.

As the cold air continues to flow over Lake Erie, that could keep lake effect snow showers going through Saturday before the coldest of the air settles in with high pressure by Sunday.

This cold air will likely stick around until early next week before a warmer pattern sets in around and especially after Christmas.

