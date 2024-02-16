First Alert Weather: Advisories issued of accumulating snow event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First Alert Weather Days have been issued for today and tomorrow due to overnight snow chances.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today & Saturday due to 2-4 inches of snow

Aware: Today could be the first below-average temperature day of the month

Today and Saturday are now First Alert Weather Days due to overnight snow chances. Snow totals are now expected to start at 2" for Pittsburgh and could be as high as four inches falling overnight.

The farther south you are, the higher your snow totals should be.

Snow showers could arrive as soon as 5 p.m., but any issues on roads shouldn't happen until after 7 p.m..

Things could begin getting a little slick on roads after 8 p.m. and last through 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Snow will pile up quickly on grassy areas but it will take a little longer to start seeing snow piling up on roads.

With the timing of this system, road conditions should be pretty good by 6 a.m. with only your driveway needing to be shoveled to get where you need to get.

Unbelievably we have yet to see a below-average temperature day this month.

Today may be our first below-average day, but it is going to be close. Our average high for today is 40 and the average low is 23. I have us hitting 38 for today's high and I have our daily low at 27 hit just before midnight. That would put us once again just above average for the day.

Saturday and Sunday are both looking like below-average days and honestly will likely be the ONLY below-average days this month.

Highs return to the mid-40s on President's Day with temps near 50° on Tuesday.

I have us in the 50s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday and a number of 50-degree days are expected as we wrap up February the week after.

