Pittsburgh Weather: First Alert Weather Day with strong to severe storms possible Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a First Alert Weather Day with chances for strong or severe storms for many parts of Western Pennsylvania.

ALERT: Today is a First Alert Weather Day with strong to severe storms likely through the afternoon and evening.

AWARE: Cooler Tuesday with showers

Much of the region is under a 'slight risk' (2 out of 5) meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible with frequent lightning, hail and damaging winds.

KDKA Weather Center

Parts of Fayette, Greene and Somerset County are under an 'enhanced risk' (3 out of 5) meaning those areas have the best chance for hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.

KDKA Wea

The best chance will be after 2 p.m. If you have outdoor plans, have a backup plan to move things inside.

Tuesday will be cooler and more comfortable with a few left-over showers and highs only in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday looks like the best day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos