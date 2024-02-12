Pittsburgh Weather: First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We will still have sunshine today with highs near 50. Rain and snow for some returns later this evening around 6 p.m.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the most snow accumulation for areas in the ridges and Laurel Highlands. There is a Winter Storm Watch for Somerset County starting at 6 p.m. and going until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

There's a Winter Storm Warning for Cambria County. Those areas could pick up 2-to-4 inches and even six inches for the higher elevations. This system will bring mostly rain for Pittsburgh which will be heavy at times right around dinner time Monday evening.

Around midnight we will see a wintry mix for most and then in the Laurel Highlands, and east of that, to all snow until about 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday. A few scattered snow showers will linger Tuesday afternoon, but highs will be around 40 degrees.

Lows are back below freezing through the week. For Wednesday through Thursday, rain and snow showers are possible with highs near 40 degrees.

More snow showers are possible on Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 30s. Winter isn't done with us just yet!