Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Weather: Falling temperatures, gusty winds, and snow showers

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/20)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/20) 02:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's weather could be a mixed bag with a variety of different conditions. 

Not only were we dealing with morning rain and snow that worked its way through overnight.  We have another snow chance for this afternoon.   

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Yesterday's snow amount was just 0.1" for Pittsburgh

Highs today will be hit around noon, with falling temperatures expected for the remainder of the day.  I have our noon temperatures coming in at 47°.  

temp3.png
KDKA Weather Center

I have our 5 p.m. temperature at 36°. It should be cold enough after 4:00 this afternoon for snow showers. Morning temperatures are near 40 degrees.

Looking ahead, Thursday is looking dry but cooler with morning lows in the mid to low 20s. 

 Wind chills will be in the low teens and maybe even a place or two dropping to single digits. Thursday highs will be near 40°.

Most of Friday is looking dry with late afternoon, evening, and overnight showers expected.  I have us hitting 56 degrees on Friday.  Saturday morning is looking rainy with highs in the mid-40s. 

temp1.png
KDKA Weather Center

Sunday highs will be in the mid-50s with highs in the 60s for both Monday and Tuesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 6:37 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.