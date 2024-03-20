Pittsburgh Weather: Falling temperatures, gusty winds, and snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's weather could be a mixed bag with a variety of different conditions.

Not only were we dealing with morning rain and snow that worked its way through overnight. We have another snow chance for this afternoon.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Yesterday's snow amount was just 0.1" for Pittsburgh

Highs today will be hit around noon, with falling temperatures expected for the remainder of the day. I have our noon temperatures coming in at 47°.

I have our 5 p.m. temperature at 36°. It should be cold enough after 4:00 this afternoon for snow showers. Morning temperatures are near 40 degrees.

Looking ahead, Thursday is looking dry but cooler with morning lows in the mid to low 20s.

Wind chills will be in the low teens and maybe even a place or two dropping to single digits. Thursday highs will be near 40°.

Most of Friday is looking dry with late afternoon, evening, and overnight showers expected. I have us hitting 56 degrees on Friday. Saturday morning is looking rainy with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday highs will be in the mid-50s with highs in the 60s for both Monday and Tuesday.

