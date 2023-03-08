Pittsburgh Weather: Colder temperatures preface weekend snow chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's average temperature was 36° while the average temperature for yesterday is 37°.

While we were just a degree below the average overall, yesterday snapped a stretch of 16 days in a row of above-average temperatures here in Pittsburgh. The cold weather pattern is finally settling in with no temperatures on the 7-day showing up in the 50s or higher.

Yesterday, when this happened it was the first time in over a month that you could say that. Buckle up though because this time this cold air is expected to stay in place for a couple of weeks with March likely ending up below average when it comes to average temperature.

Windchill vs. Temperature over the next 24 hours. KDKA Weather Center

With the colder temperatures in place, we are starting to get a better sense of what to expect with Friday's rain and snow chance along with another round of snow expected for Monday into Tuesday. In all, between both events, Pittsburgh could potentially see around 5-7 inches of snow over the next week.

With perhaps an inch or two falling on Friday followed by an additional 4-6 inches of snow is possible on Monday. Friday's snow chance is highest along the I-80 corridor. Data is indicating areas like Mercer and Venango counties along with the Laurel Highlands and Ridges will see upwards of 2-6 inches of snow. This would place the chance for an advisory in the 'likely' range and Winter Storm Chances in the 'low-to-likely' range.

There is a high chance for a First Alert Weather Day being issued for Friday and Saturday.

For today, expect sunny skies and breezy conditions for the region with highs in the mid-40s.

Morning temperatures have dipped into the 20s and temperatures at noon will be right there near 40.

7-day forecast: March 8, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

