Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy skies with snow showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today and tomorrow will be the coldest of the season so far.

Daily average High: 46 Low: 31

Sunrise: 7:20 Sunset: 4:56

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to late day snow chances.

Aware: High temperature has already been hit today. Today and tomorrow will be the coldest of the season so far.

For most, today is just going to be nasty. Temperatures will be dropping through the day. It will be windy. To top it all off we will see off and on snow showers. Gross. A trough of Canadian air will drop into place today.

The big push of VERY cold air into the polar jet will cause us to see snow showers. As winds change to being more out of the northwest this evening, the lake effect snow engine will get going with dense squalls of snow expected to move through this evening and through most of Tuesday. It will not be pleasant for those stuck outside for any period of time.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, only Mercer and Venango Counties are under any type of advisory for overnight snow showers.

I think that will change, with westward-facing slopes of the Laurel Highlands along with the Ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland Counties expected to see big snow totals too. Advisories are likely for these communities.

It does look like these communities will see most of their snow coming in overnight where the lake effect snow event lasts around 24 hours and really gets going after sunrise on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the coldest air of the season so far will be in place by tonight. We remain cold throughout Tuesday and not as cold on Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s with highs on Thursday hitting the mid-40s.

We have another rain chance arriving on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

