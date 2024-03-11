Pittsburgh Weather: A cold start gives way to sunshine and pleasant conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a pleasant and sunny day today after things started out on the cold side.

Aware: There's a wind advisory in place through noon for the Laurel Highlands, Ridges, and the center of the state.

Holy moly did we see some snow yesterday. Officially Pittsburgh recorded 0.4" for the day as snow squalls from Lake Erie rolled through mainly in the afternoon.

Looking at the forecast, you're going to want to bundle up today with highs just hitting the low 50s. It's breezy.

Wind advisories are still posted for higher elevations where we see potential winds gusting up to 50mph. Wind advisories go through 6 p.m. for Somerset and Bedford.

They expire at noon for the Ridges of Fayette & Westmoreland.

With winds as strong as they're going to be, wind chills will be around 10 degrees cooler through the day than the actual temperatures.

Basically, I am saying you are going to want to bundle up and dress in layers. Morning temperatures are in the low 30s.

Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s with highs hit around 5 p.m..

Looking ahead, we will see a slow warm-up through Thursday. Tuesday will see highs in the 60s with morning lows near 40.

Wednesday highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows warmer than Tuesday's.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day even with a rain chance arriving in the morning hours.

That temperature may have to go down but for now, I will keep it near 70.

