Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority offering credit for rain barrel installations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in the City of Pittsburgh and you're looking for a way to save on your water bill, especially with some of the recent rainy weather, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has a way you can get a credit for helping reduce water runoff from storms.

The PWSA is offering a discount on water bills for those who purchase a 50-gallon rain barrel.

They'll offer customers a $40 credit on their water bill if they purchase the barrel.

The barrel must be 50 gallons or larger in order to be eligible for the credit. Customers will also have to provide a photo of the barrel installed on their property as well.

PWSA customers who choose to use a rain barrel and apply for the credit will be notified of approval of the rain barrel credit by email or phone and the credit will appear on the next bill.

You can apply for the credit on the PWSA website at this link.