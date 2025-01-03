Who should be in Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame? Nominations are now open.

Pittsburgh Walk of Fame coming to the city's Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Who should get a star on Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame? The group behind the new project is accepting nominations this month.

From Fred Rogers and Andy Warhol to Wiz Khalifa and Jonas Salk, there are a lot of famous Pittsburghers. The question now is who gets a star on Pittsburgh's Walk of Fame.

The nonprofit behind the Walk of Fame says by the end of this year, the Strip District Terminal's sidewalk will be studded with the first group of bronze stars honoring people with ties to southwestern Pennsylvania who have made big contributions to American culture.

The Walk of Fame is now accepting nominations. Two requirements must be met: nominees must have been born in or have spent their formative or creative years in the 10-county Pittsburgh region and their accomplishments must have had a national impact on the nation's culture.

Nancy Polinsky Johnson, the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame's executive director, said she was on a trip more than a decade ago when she noticed St. Louis had a Walk of Fame.

"I thought, 'Oh my gosh,' we have so many people from the Pittsburgh area that could qualify for something like this, we've got to do something like this in Pittsburgh," Johnson told KDKA-TV in November.

She said the Steel City's version has been 12 years in the making.

Nominations can be emailed to nominate@pittsburghwalkoffame.org or sent to the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame, P.O. Box 8127, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.

The nominations will go before a large selection committee of about 200 people from the 10-county region, which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.