New legislation proposes ticketing for trash pickup violations in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People who live in the city of Pittsburgh could soon be getting tickets for trash pickup violations.

City Councilperson Bob Charland has introduced new legislation that, if approved, would allow for on-the-spot ticketing for four existing trash violations.

They include accumulating garbage, improperly storing your cans, setting cans out too early or bringing them in too late, and contaminating your recyclables.

"Our goal is not to penalize struggling residents, but rather to hold accountable those who neglect their responsibilities," Charland said in a release. "We're committed to providing resources for those in need while ensuring a clean environment for all Pittsburghers regardless of their neighborhood."

Under the proposed legislation, a first violation would be $35, $50 for the second, and $100 for the third.

"I commend Councilman Charland's longstanding attention to this issue, and I appreciate his office's hard work to craft a bill that properly balances neighborly responsibilities with equity concerns. This legislation will materially improve all 90 of our neighborhoods and I am proud to sign on as a co-sponsor today," said Councilperson Erika Strassburger (D-8), co-sponsor of the bill.

It's unclear when the legislation may be voted on and when it would go into effect if it were approved and signed into law.