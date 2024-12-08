Pittsburgh to play Toledo in 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Panthers (7-5) will face the Toldeo Rockets (7-5) in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Detroit's Ford Field on Dec. 26.

The bowl game will mark Pitt's 38th all-time postseason appearance. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Pitt and Toledo, and the first bowl game between both programs.

The Panthers last faced the Rockets in 2006, winning 45-3 at home.

This bowl game marks Pitt's first postseason appearance since Dec. 30, 2022, when the Panthers defeated No. 18 UCLA, 37-35, in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

"On behalf of our entire football program, I want to thank the Detroit Lions organization and GameAbove Sports Bowl for the opportunity to play one more time in 2024," said head coach Pat Narduzzi. "I have great respect for Coach Jason Candle and his Toledo program. They are an incredibly consistent winner. They won 11 games a year ago, and this season defeated an SEC team in Mississippi State and beat the same Northern Illinois team that gave Notre Dame its only loss. We look forward to the challenge."

The game will be nationally televised by ESPN and kick off at 2 p.m.