'Pittsburgh Today Live' holds annual holiday toy drive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Members of KDKA-TV's 'Pittsburgh Today Live' were at the Trinity Point Walmart in Washington County on Saturday for their annual holiday toy drive!

This year, the team helped collect new, unwrapped toys for the Best of the Batch Foundation and Batch-A-Toys, a local organization that collects toys and household items for families in western Pa.

"This is huge for the Best of the Batch Foundation. It's an opportunity to collect new, unwrapped toys for the roughly 400 families that we're adopting, so because we're close to impacting a thousand kids, this is huge because it gives us a head start as it relates to allowing us to now prepare for the families that we're going to deliver to on Christmas Eve," said Charlie Batch.

Also at the toy drive was a local woman who donated $1,000 in honor of her late husband to help families that the foundation aids.