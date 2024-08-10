Pittsburgh to experience seasonable weather and dry conditions for most of the next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday morning begins with slightly cooler and drier air moving into Western Pennsylvania following the passage of a cold front moving through the area this morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

That dry air will prevail for much of this weekend leading to mild days and cool nights. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. A few lake-effect showers may occur on Sunday afternoon over our northern counties, mainly north of I-80.

High temperatures expected today - August 10, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Most of next week will be dry outside of a passing weak weather system Monday night into Tuesday which will result in increasing clouds along with a few scattered showers.

Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

The best chance of rain will be farther south into southwest Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and northwest Maryland. We will have to watch for potential periods of wildfire smoke from Canada and the Pacific Northwest that could move into our area depending on the direction of the wind flow in the middle to upper atmosphere.

The dry stretch may end toward the end of next week with a slow-moving system approaching from the west bringing increased opportunities for showers and thunderstorms by late next Friday into the following Saturday.

7-day forecast: August 10, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!