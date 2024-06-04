Pittsburgh to announce initiative to revitalize Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Downtown is both cleaner and safer than it was a year ago, but with its office towers half empty and many storefronts vacant, it still lacks the vibrancy of its former self. Now, the corporate community and city and county governments are set to announce a new initiative to bring the energy back.

With more police patrolling the streets and more crews keeping them clean, Downtown has gotten something of a facelift over the past year, but all of that can't hide fact that more and more storefronts are vacant and many of its office towers are still half empty.

The Gulf Tower emptied out during the pandemic and plans to convert it into a hotel and upscale apartments have been on hold for more than a year. Owner and developer Aaron Stauber said Pittsburgh lags behind cities across the country in offering the help and incentives to convert office buildings and transform its downtown.

"The city of Pittsburgh is behind the eight ball on this," Stauber said. "They unfortunately have not yet -- and the county and state, quite frankly -- have not stepped up in the way that other cities, counties and states have done."

Last summer, Mayor Gainey, his staff and corporate members of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development traveled to Cincinnati, where a non-profit group has been able to convert several of its buildings into residential units and revitalize its downtown. This week, the city and its partners are expected to announce plans of their own to try to achieve similar results in Pittsburgh.

As a first step, sources say the partners are seeking state help to create a fund of up to $30 million to help developers and building owners convert office towers into residential units, but this only one part of the strategy.

Like Cincinnati, they're also seeking to create new welcoming public spaces Downtown, potentially clearing several blocks on Fort Duquesne Boulevard and transforming them into a new park and public promenade.

Also like Cincinnati, the group wants to create vigorous public arts program, scheduling concerts and other public entertainments throughout the Golden Triangle on a weekly basis.

If successful, this will all bring a new vibrancy Downtown, making it a regional draw as a place to work, live or visit.

The goals are aspirational. It's unclear just who will be taking charge. Unlike Cincinnati, the city will not be creating a new non-profit to administer these plans. All that should be made clearer at an announcement scheduled for Wednesday.