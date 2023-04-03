Pittsburgh to unveil initiatives to rejuvenate Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Changes are coming to Downtown Pittsburgh aimed at bringing back workers and stopping the exodus of jobs and businesses. Later this week, the city promises to unveil some new initiatives, but will they be enough to turn things around?

The city is ramping up its police presence and beginning a promised spring cleaning of streets and alleyways. But for one business on Smithfield Street, it's too little too late.

Weiner World has been serving up its natural casing dogs and fries for 58 years on Smithfield Street but owner Dennis Scott says he can no longer endure the problems associated with those struggling with homelessness, addiction and mental illness who gather outside the shelter next door.

"We've had enough. It's too much. I can't come in and clean up human waste, vomit and needles all the time," Scott said.

Of all the problems Downtown, things are most visible on Smithfield Street, where businesses have emptied out and homeless people and others congregate. For Scott, the final straw came last week when a man later arrested by police caused a scene, berating his customers and stealing their food. Scott says he'll close Weiner World after his lease is up in June.

KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan: "So you've had it."

Scott: "I've had it. Enough's enough."

Sheehan: "So what are you going to do?"

Scott: "We're going to look for another location. This area's just not for us. We can't take it anymore."

John Valentine of the Downtown Community Development Corporation said, "It's almost a tale of two cities. It depends on where you're located."

According to the city and its partners, things Downtown have been getting better. The city has been increasing its police presence and has just started its promised spring clearing -- marshaling Public Works crews to sweep and power wash the streets and sidewalks. But while Valentine says those efforts are paying off on parts of Downtown, "Smithfield Street has some work to be done."

The city cordoned off a block of Smithfield to prevent those experiencing homelessness from gathering there but is struggling to stop drug activity on the blocks closer to the shelter. Meanwhile, it has grown frustrated that the Cleveland developer who bought an empty building on the Boulevard of the Allies five years ago has yet to develop it.

At a press conference later this week, Valentine will talk about longer term plans to try to rejuvenate Smithfield into a shopping district once again.

"There's nothing we can do that's going to make it better tomorrow but in the future, you're going to continue to see incremental progress," Valentine said.

Denis Scott does not want to leave the city but does not believe Smithfield Street will be getting better anytime soon. He says he will try to find another location in a safer part of Downtown.