Pittsburgh tells encampment on Three Rivers Heritage Trail to clear out by Dec. 15

Pittsburgh gives Three Rivers Heritage Trail encampment to clear out

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Responding to the complaints of neighbors, runners and pedestrians, the city posted warning signs to homeless encampments along a North Shore river trail on Thursday.

The city says the trail's encampments will be coming down.

City Public Works crews are posting the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, giving those who live in encampments until Dec. 15 to clear out.

After months of complaints about drug activity, discarded syringes and garbage, the city has launched an initiative to clear its riverfront trails of the encampments, beginning with the Three Rivers Heritage Trail on the North Shore.

A crew posted placards citing trespassing, obstruction of a public trail and other criminal activity as reasons for the upcoming decommissioning, offering shelter and counseling for addiction and mental illness.

"I do believe this is the best plan we've had so far. I think it's a very viable plan and I think it's a great option for folks that are unhoused, that need shelter," said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt.

In the coming days and weeks, city and county outreach workers will offer to relocate people to the former McNaugher School on Perry Hilltop, run by the North Side Community Partnership Project, which has contracted with the county's Department of Human Services to run an overnight shelter.

"It's definitely going to be an overnight shelter," said English Burton, the North Side Partnership Project's deputy director.

Burton says they've contracted to take in as many as 100. Burton says the organization has canvassed the neighborhood informing residents of the plan.

"We haven't had any kickback," Burton said.

The city is beginning with the Heritage Trail but will be decommissioning others including one on the Eliza Furnace Trail behind the county jail, saying it's in everyone's best interest.

The intent is to decommission all of the riverfront trails over the next two months. The city hopes it will be the most successful initiative to date to get those experiencing homelessness off the street.