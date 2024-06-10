Pittsburgh Technical College to close in August

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Technical College is closing later this summer.

In a news release on Monday, the Pittsburgh Technical College Board of Trustees said the institution will close on Aug. 9. Pittsburgh Technical College is located in Oakdale, Allegheny County.

"Like many colleges and universities across the country, PTC has faced declining enrollment, market pressures, and inflation in recent years due, in part, to the global pandemic and changing views of higher education," the news release said.

The news release said despite attempts to raise revenues and address the "school's long standing financial challenges," PTC's board "determined that long-term fiscal stability was no longer possible."

The board said it considered other options, including mergers and partnerships, to avoid a closure.

"We have worked tirelessly to identify a viable path forward and exhausted all options to try to avoid this outcome," the board said in Monday's news release.

The news release went on to say that coursework and student life activities will continue through the end of the quarter, adding that student housing, cafe and academic support services will remain open through Aug. 9.

There will also be informational sessions for students about the closure process and other topics.

"PTC will communicate further details in the coming days regarding the process and support available during this transition. More information, including a comprehensive Q&A, will be found at ptcollege.edu and will be updated regularly," the news release said.