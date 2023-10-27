Commemorating the 11 lives taken five years ago in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a day Pittsburgh will never forget, marking five years since 11 worshippers were shot and killed in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a normal Saturday in Squirrel Hill became an unimaginable nightmare when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 31: Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven people were killed in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 27. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Now, five years later, we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and in action.

Today, a commemoration ceremony will honor the 11 people killed in the attack.

The ceremony will take place on Prospect Drive in Schenley Park. It is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to start arriving at 2:00 p.m. to take part in community activities and to see displays of artwork and solidarity.

Earlier this week, Greenfield middle schoolers showcased artwork honoring the 11 victims who were killed in the shooting. The three big trees in art represent the three congregations: Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light, and the 11 trees represent the 11 lives taken too soon.

On Monday, the family of Rose Mallinger met with students at South Fayette High School, including her daughter who survived the attack, Andrea Wedner.

The students form a group called SHOUT, which stands for "Social Handprints Overcoming Unjust Treatment." The group of high schoolers make it a point to talk about the tough things but create a safe space.

Last weekend, there was a service as leaders from all faiths gathered together to pray for peace.

"We didn't choose the events that happened five ears ago, but we do have the choice of what direction we move going forward," said Rabbi Daniel Fellman.

"May we pray for an end to violence," said Bishop David Zubik. "May we pray for healing for us all and may we pray that God will in fact weed out of us any bigotry that may exist within us as a country, city and individuals."

A Look Back At Oct. 27, 2018

Pittsburgh's darkest day began as a rainy and dreary October morning like any other in the fall -- but the world's eyes would soon turn to Squirrel Hill, as unthinkable hatred shattered one of the city's most peaceful neighborhoods.

Eleven worshippers were shot and killed inside the Synagogue, as they attended services at each of the three congregations in the building -- Tree of Life, New Light, and Dor Hadash.

Later that evening, it was the young people of Squirrel Hill, students from Taylor Allderdice High School, who brought the community together to begin the long process of healing, one which continues today.

The streets of Mister Rogers' neighborhood filled with mourners wanting to pray, sing, cry and remember the lives taken and the lives forever impacted by the terror that rang out earlier that same day.

Remembering The Victims

The victims were Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Irving Younger, Melvin Wax, and Rose Mallinger.

Thirteen worshippers were shot. Two of the thirteen survived the mass shooting five years ago.

Watch as KDKA's Ken Rice sits down with Dan Leger and Andrea Wedner as they remember the lives taken that tragic day.

Earlier this year, Robert Bowers, the gunman responsible for the attack, was found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing.

In 37 days of trial, the jury saw picture evidence of the brutal murders of each of the 11 victims shot at close range with an AR-15 rifle, heard the testimony of victims and police survivors, and family members who described their immeasurable loss.

The three synagogue congregations were divided on whether the death penalty should be imposed as are some of the victims' families.

Following the guilty convictions, he was sentenced to death and is on death row at the U.S. penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Future For Tree Of Life

Four years after the attack, the synagogue remains closed to the public.

Architect Daniel Libeskind has been chosen to design the future of the site, as a memorial space will be created at Tree of Life.

Libeskind was behind the master plan for the World Trade Center site after 9/11 and he also designed the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

The congregation wants the building to be used as a place of worship again, as well as a place for people to learn about confronting hate.

The sanctuary will be renovated while other parts of the campus will be demolished.

There is no timetable for when the project will be completed.