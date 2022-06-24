Watch CBS News
Roe v. Wade overturned: Abortion rights supporters rally in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are gathering in Pittsburgh after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Supporters of abortion rights gather outside the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh on June 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Friday, the Supreme Court stripped away the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court's conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Advocates of abortion rights have gathered outside the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh. Women's March - Pittsburgh organized Friday's event, which it is calling "Decision day action - we won't go back." The group said the Supreme Court dealt a "lethal blow" to all women. 

Organizers said gathering like this shows that no one is alone, and they can be angry together and take steps to protect their rights together.  

Organizers said they are going to fight for abortion rights in Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh-area political leaders, including Mayor Ed Gainey, spoke at the event.

"Make sure these elected officials know this will be a safe place to get the care they need," Dina Stanley with Women's March - Pittsburgh told KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay. "We will not have women dying over this. This is a sad day in America."

Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania under decades of state law, including a 1989 law that was challenged all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. That produced the landmark Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling that affirmed the high court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, but also allowed states to put certain limits on abortion access.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

