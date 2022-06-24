Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh leaders react to Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade

Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh leaders react to Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wadeget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS News) -- The Supreme Court on Friday overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion, with a ruling that marks a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately.
Following the ruling, state and local leaders on both sides of the political aisle are reacting to the decision.
The decision to undo nearly 50 years of precedent will have sweeping ramifications for tens of millions of women across the country as abortion rights are curtailed, particularly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, and lead to a patchwork of laws absent the constitutional protection. Thirteen states have so-called "trigger laws" on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases with Roe overturned.
The ruling came in a case involving a Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the court reversed the decision of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which blocked the measure.
Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion for the court, and was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a concurring opinion, writing that while he agrees that the viability line established under Roe should be discarded and Mississippi's law upheld, Roe and Casey should be left untouched. The court's three liberal justices dissented.
For national updates on this story, click here.
'An attack on the civil and human rights': Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey releases statement
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey called it "an attack on the civil and human rights of our entire country."
His full statement: "Today's ruling by the Supreme Court is an attack on the civil and human rights of our entire country. Abortion is healthcare and denying the right to bodily autonomy of women, trans men, non-binary, and disabled people in America is stripping them of their fundamental right to privacy. Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania and I will do whatever it takes to protect and defend that right in Pittsburgh and across our entire Commonwealth. We must ensure that people can make decisions about their bodies, their lives, and their futures and all of us must recommit ourselves to the work of making America more just and equal for everyone."
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, U.S. Senate candidate, said of ruling: 'It is unjust. It is wrong.'
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is also now the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, said in part, "It is unjust. It is wrong. And I'm going to fight it with everything I've got."
'Elections Matter:' Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf responds
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - As the Supreme Court issued its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which dismantled the landmark Roe v. Wade case ensuring federal abortion protection for women, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf responded, letting Pennsylvanians know that this does not have an effect on the commonwealth.
"First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today's Supreme Court action," Gov. Wolf said in a statement. "Providers may still provide reproductive health care services and patients should continue the health care plan they've developed with their physicians. Nonetheless, I am deeply disappointed in today's Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy—and privacy as a whole—is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn't have a governor willing to wield their veto pen. As we approach a critical election cycle here in Pennsylvania, I cannot stress enough how important it is to exercise your personal right to vote. Elections matter"
Since taking office, Gov. Wolf has promised and has continued to veto any anti-abortion legislation in Pennsylvania.
Democrat Sen. Bob Casey and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey react on Twitter
Following the ruling both United States senators from Pennsylvania reacted on Twitter.
Democrat Sen. Bob Casey released this statement:
"Today's decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won't end abortions in this country, but it will put women's lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it's just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers."
He also put out this tweet.
While Republican Sen. Pat Toomey issued this statement.
"Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance."