Construction project in Pittsburgh's Strip District underway after months of delays

Construction project underway after months of delays in Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A construction project in Pittsburgh's Strip District is finally getting underway after months of delays.

Drivers heading down Smallman Street in the Strip District have a new street closure to navigate around. The street is now closed in both directions between 29th and 30th streets. Plans approved by the city show apartment buildings are going up.

"This is new, but it's just another inconvenience," said Jacob Recht.

He lives in the apartment building next door to one of the two construction sites. He said the Strip District is becoming a harder place to live.

"Every day a different road is closed," Recht said.

Other neighbors said their concerns are about traffic and noise. The specific project will include more than 300 units between both buildings.

"I thought I was getting in at the right time, moving down here farther away from the hub of it," Recht said. "But now it seems like the hub is expanding."

Tedi Mason lives in the building across the street from Recht. She moved here 15 years ago, well before it was a popular thing to do. She's watched as a few apartment buildings have multiplied in the past few years.

"It's great," Mason said. "It's saving the city. It's becoming a destination point for people."

All the neighbors KDKA-TV spoke with wish the headaches of construction weren't in their backyard.

"It's nothing new to Pittsburgh, though," Recht said. "Pittsburgh has construction everywhere. It's just annoying to have it in my own neighborhood."