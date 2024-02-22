Stretch of Smallman Street in Pittsburgh's Strip District closing for 1 year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The city is giving a heads up to drivers heading into Pittsburgh's Strip District anytime soon: construction work will close a stretch of Smallman Street for about a year.

The city announced on Thursday that two ongoing construction projects across the street from each other will shut down Smallman Street in both directions between 29th Street and 30th Street until February of 2025.

The projects will require sidewalk and lane closures for deliveries, material staging and crane staging, the mayor's office said in a news release.

Smallman Street will be closed to through traffic, but the mayor's office says residents' driveways on the street will still be accessible, and customers should be able to enter businesses on that block through their normal entrances, unless otherwise stated.

City leaders say the closure may impact drivers' commutes, but there will be detours in place.

"We're actively taking steps to minimize the impact this closure has on city residents," Kim Lucas, Department of Mobility and Infrastructure director, said in a press release from the mayor's office. "Although this closure may affect morning and afternoon rush hours, effective detours have been established."

Westbound, or inbound, traffic is currently being detoured via 30th Street to Penn Avenue to 29th Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via 29th Street to Liberty Avenue to 30th Street to Smallman Street.