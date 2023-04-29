2 in stable condition after shooting Friday in Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are recovering in the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Pittsburgh's popular Strip District.

Based on city records, it marks the fifth shooting in the neighborhood since 2019.

When Lucas Seibert and Brehan Todd come to the Strip District, they feel safe.

"It's a really nice area," Seibert said.

"People are really friendly here and neighborly and kind of like look out for each other," Todd said.

They both frequent the neighborhood. Seibert and his friend, Zane Johnson, go to a gym in the Strip District every day, and Todd comes for errands.

"I really like the energy over here, and I like to frequent a lot of these businesses," Todd said.

It's why they were surprised to learn a shooting took place at 20th Street and Penn Avenue Friday morning. Pittsburgh police said around 12:45 a.m. two men showed up at a hospital. One was shot in the foot while the other was shot in the arm and leg.

Officers quickly blocked the streets with crime tape and placed about 20 evidence markers on the ground for bullet casings. The shots also hit and damaged the window frame at Bella Notte.

"It's a little bit concerning," Seibert said.

Unfortunately, folks said these days no place is immune.

"It really just comes to show that anything can happen anywhere. That's the world that we live in," Johnson said.

"People are quick to turn to guns out of retaliation and anger," Todd said.

Because of this, they plan to be that much more aware of their surroundings.

"Keep an eye out, keep your head on a swivel at all times," Seibert said.

However, they said it's not stopping them from enjoying a day or night out in the Strip.

"I don't think that this one incident should deter anyone from coming here because I think it really is unusual," Todd said.

"I think bad things happen so that you know good things can happen and I think we'll take care of it from now on," Seibert said.

Pennsylvania Macaroni Company is across the street from Bella Notte. President David Sunseri told KDKA-TV in the 120 years they've been there, nothing like this has happened in that area of Penn Ave.

He also said in a statement in part, "The Strip remains a safe place to bring your family to shop, dine, and mingle. We remain confident that our city and police force will apprehend the people involved in this incident."

Police said the two men hurt in the shooting remain in stable condition. They have yet to make any arrests.

If you have any information about what happened call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7161.